Major employers could exit Tipperary if more private houses are not built

CEO of the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Michelle Aylward says that the shortage of homes to both buy and rent is impacting local business.

She says that many of their members have expansion plans however, there are widespread staff shortages due to in adequate accommodation options.

Michelle told Tipp Today that this is a new problem for Tipperary and something they are lobbying both the local authority and the Government to address.

“We are telling them we want to keep it here we want to invest in Tipperary and in order to that we are lobbying the Government to say that we need to start building private houses in Tipperary or else if one of our big employers pulls out of the county then that is going to be a massive impact on us and they do need to start taking that seriously. I know our priority for us is lobbying the Government to make sure we get building for the private sector and it has to happen sooner rather than later.”