Local businesswoman backs campaign to retain cash transactions

The manager of Cashel Mart says she supports a petition to make it illegal for businesses in Ireland to refuse cash.

Alison De Vere Hunt says that over the last few years there have been instances where cashless events have failed, such as the Aviva American Football debacle, and there should be a backup available.

She also stressed the importance of allowing people to preserve their anonymity by using cash.

Speaking on Tipp Today she said at the mart people are still using cheques, and these traditions need to be maintained.

“Predominantly still cheques and in 2015 they spoke about the abolition of cheques but that never came to fruition but to even order cheque books to pay people it is becoming more difficult and they are making it more cumbersome for ye. The waiting times – cheque books are being made I the UK so you need to be ahead of the curve so that you have plenty of orders in in time so that you aren’t down to the last cheque book and fretting.”

Alison also feels that this move away from cash could have a knock on effect.

“After natural disasters cash becomes incredibly important as primary form of payment and in general I think if we get rid of cash even tipping people often like to tip in cash, charity collections, birthday cards, buskers, homeless, even rainy day money. It is legal tender it should be there if it is gone at the moment if you are doing a bank transfer there is no profit attached if we come to a cashless society definitely there will be increases there.”