Further expansion for Tipperary building firm

Tipperary based Clancy Construction has opened a new office in Cork city centre.

One of Ireland’s leading building firms the Thurles based company has solidified its commitment to the region with the new office on Cork’s Grand Parade.

Clancy Construction was established in Tipperary over 75 years ago and also has an office in Dublin.

It employs 150 people nationwide with the Cork office currently employing 50 full-time staff working on a range of projects which is expected to considerably increase in the near future.

John O’Shaughnessy, MD of Clancy Construction, says that opening the new Cork office makes sense given the expected growth in the city over the next few years.

“As we know Cork is going to be one of the fastest growing cities in the country for the next 20 years and we as a building contractor want to help with that growth and there’s business opportunities for us here so we’re trying to build on that.”