Expansion plans approved for Clonmel retailer

Penneys have been granted permission for a significant expansion of their Clonmel store.

The retailer plans to re-develop the basement of their O’Connell Street outlet into 622 square metres of retail space.

It’s part of the Primark group which opened its 37th Irish store at the Square in Tallaght a few days ago.

Clonmel Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says the investment in the Clonmel branch will be a significant boost for the area.

“Obviously at the moment they have one shop floor and following construction works they’ll now have two shopping floors. The news is being received very, very well.

“I think it’s going to be great – obviously its great for O’Connell Street where Penneys is located – but its also a very good strong endorsement with respect to business in Clonmel, the fact that they are expanding and its very good news for the town in general to hear that.”

Councillor Ambrose says its hopefully the first of many announcements for the town.

She says a lot of work has been going on in the background to attract new businesses to the town or to encourage ones that might have closed in recent years to reopen.

Siobhan says the heart of the town will have a new lease of life over the coming months.

“I’m engaging with quite a number of individuals and they’re in the process of getting premises ready and engaging with suppliers and different things like that in terms of reopening some of the shops and in other aspects looking at opening new shops.

“So I think over the coming months you’re going to see a lot of changes – you’re going to see a lot of new shops and new premises opening. It all bodes very, very well for Clonmel.”

