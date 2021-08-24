Dunne: Streetscape Enhancement Initiative should be paid retrospectively

There are calls for the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative to be made available to businesses in Tipperary who have already carried work on their shopfronts.

Six towns and villages in the Premier County have been included in the seven million Euro scheme.

Under the initiative property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

Carrick on Suir based Sinn Féin representative Davy Dunne has welcomed the funding but is urging Tipperary County Council to explore the possibility of having the money paid to people who have already paid for such works.

“The only concern I have is that it cannot be paid retrospectively.”

“A number of people have contacted me already that had a substantial amount of work done to their premises and they can’t look for the payment which I think is very unfair.”

“I think it should be done on a case-by-case basis.”