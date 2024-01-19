Digital Education and Enterprise Hub for Roscrea

There’s some positive news for Roscrea this morning with confirmation of a €3.5 million investment in the area.

It’s aimed at stimulating jobs and enterprise through the Roscrea Enterprise and Community Hub.

The allocation under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was confirmed to Deputy Michael Lowry by Minister Heather Humphries.

The Independent TD says it comes as a result of a lot of hard work by a number of agencies.

“A €3.5 million investment in a new Digital Education and Enterprise Hub has been sanctioned for Roscrea. This is a hugely significant and important project for the town of Roscrea. I was happy to work closely with the promoters to get a successful outcome. It has been a long tedious process and several obstacles have been overcome along the way.”

Work is expected to commence in the coming months with an opening date likely in early 2025.

“The chairman of the implementation group Brendan Hyland gave outstanding leadership and direction. There now remains just a few formalities to be completed over the next couple of days.

“After an intensive procurement and tender process a construction company has been selected and will be announced next week. So at last it’s all systems go for this project.”