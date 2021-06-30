Danish retailer expanding into the Premier County

Danish retail chain JYSK hopes to have it’s first Tipperary store open by the end of the year.

The company – which specialises in household goods such as furniture and interior décor – already has nine outlets in Ireland as part of more than 3,000 stores in 51 countries.

They plan on opening their store at the Lidl site on Abbey Road in Thurles by November or December

12 jobs will be created with recruitment expected to start three months before opening – JYSK currently employs 140 people in Ireland.

The company also has plans to open a store on the Inner Relief Road in Clonmel.