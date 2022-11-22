County Tipperary Chamber appoint a new President

A Clonmel man has been appointed as the new President of County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce.

The recent AGM held in Nenagh’s Abbey Court Hotel saw Paul Berrigan take over the position from outgoing President Paula Carney-Hoffler who held the post for four years.

Paul is a qualified Engineer and is a Senior Manager of Engineering and Maintenance at Boston Scientific in Clonmel, where he has worked on site for over 22 years.

Paul has been a board member of the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce for over 3 years, serving as Director of Partnership, liaising with local authorities and all SPC’s for the Chamber.

He has also served as Chairman for the last 2 years.