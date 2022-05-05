County Tipperary Business Awards shortlisted for Chambers Ireland award

County Tipperary Chamber is in the running for a prestigious national award.

Chambers Ireland has announced their shortlist for the annual “Chamber of the Year Award”.

County Tipperary Chamber – which is based at the Questum Acceleration Centre in the Ballingarrane Science & Technology Park in Clonmel – is among six in the running for the Event of the Year for their County Tipperary Business Awards

The awards – which will be held in-person on June 2nd – are aimed at acknowledging the excellence of the Chamber network in supporting local economic development.