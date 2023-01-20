Concern over the future of retail outlets in Tipperary

A Tipperary businessman has questioned the future of bricks and mortar stores in Ireland.

It comes in the wake of the announcement by Wellworths and Kingstons in Tipperary Town that they are to cease trading while Argos have also confirmed the closure of all their stores in the Republic.

Darren Ward has a jewellers shop in Cahir but says the age profile of his customers has changed significantly in recent years.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he expressed concerns that younger people may not set up their own business in the years ahead.

“We probably don’t see too many customers under the age of 25 or 30 – so I’m just wondering if they’re not going into shops will they ever open a shop?

“Am I the last generation of retailers – if they’re not going into shops I can’t see them ever opening a shop.”