Casual trading coming to some North Tipp towns

Towns in North Tipperary are set to get designated areas for casual trading.

This was announced at this month’s Nenagh municipal district meeting during a discussion about the Draft Casual Trading Bylaw.

Nenagh will have a small working group representative of the country market and farmers market, as well as a member from the chamber of commerce, to consider the location of the best place for casual trading in the town.

This will now go under review for the next 12 months to ensure the most appropriate location in Nenagh is chosen.

Ballina will see an additional pitch at Riverside Park for the adoption of casual trading due to the high interest in it in the area.

The amendments and recommendations to the proposed bylaw will see Terryglass exempt from the casual trading bylaws.