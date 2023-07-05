Casual Trading Bye Laws in effect in Nenagh District

Casual Trading Bye Laws have come into effect in the Nenagh District.

They started from the 1st June and allows for the sale of specified goods at a place including a public road to which the public have access as of right and any other place that is a designated Casual Trading Area.

Applications are now being invited from traders interested in obtaining a licence in the area to operate at these locations.

To date two applications have been received which are currently being processed.

Meanwhile ,arrangements are being made for the establishment of a Working Group to examine the potential for a market in Nenagh.