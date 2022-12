A Tipperary company has become a major distributor for one brand of construction equipment.

McHale Plant Sales in Birdhill have become the north and south wide distributor for MDS trommel screens.

Monaghan-based MDS specialise in manufacturing equipment for the quarrying, aggregates, and waste management sectors.

Ian Todd, MDS territory manager said that McHale’s market leading position puts them in a positive place to represent the MDS brand in Ireland.