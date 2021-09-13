AIB cutbacks in Fethard a bolt from the blue

Changes to services at the AIB branch in Fethard have left local businesses and residents angry and annoyed.

From early December the outlet on the town’s Main Street will no longer offer transactions over the counter.

A statement on the AIB website says services such as cash, cheques, coin, foreign exchange and bank draft services will be available 14 kilometres away in their Clonmel branch.

Local pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan says the news came out of the blue and will have huge consequences for Fethard.

“Not one idea whatsoever – it was a big shock to everyone.”

“If that bank disappears in Fethard completely that would mean that most people would do their banking in Clonmel – but also that means if I’m in Clonmel I’ll to this and I’ll do that…I’ll go to the butcher there, I’ll go to the supermarket there, I’ll go to the pharmacy there. It’s taking business away from the small rural town.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Imelda Goldsboro says it will impact on the older generation in particular.

“If they start reducing these services what’s coming next? Where’s the future for our villages and towns?”

“But also a lot of elderly people go into Fethard and do their weekly shopping and their weekly business at the back – it will take that away from them.”