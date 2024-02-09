Ahearn: Issues facing local businesses raised during Ministerial visit

The Junior Minister for Business, Employment and Retail is in Tipperary to meet local companies and entrepreneurs.

Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond attended a breakfast briefing organised by the Clonmel town Team and has visited the Local Enterprise Office and is also planning more individual meetings with the local business community.

Also there was Tipperary Senator Garret Ahern who is the party’s Trade and Employment spokesperson in the Seanad.

He says the issues being raised most with the Minister are the rising cost of employment due to increases in the minimum wage and sick pay entitlements and the upcoming pension auto-enrolment.

Senator Ahern admits that smaller local businesses are particularly struggling with these worthwhile changes but he’s promising more help is on the way.