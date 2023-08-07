Burgess calls for installation of water refilling stations

The Cathaoirleach of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District has tabled a motion to install water refilling stations.

Councillor Declan Burgess made the call at this month’s meeting of the district to establish these stations in the locality as part of public realm upgrades.

He reasoned that other local authorities have erected these water refilling facilities at busy public areas and tourist sites in their localities and have seen positive feedback.

The Fine Gael councillor says this is a great climate action initiative.

“Not just as a local amenity, but also as a great climate action initiative combatting the use of single-use plastics. I’ve seen and used these in towns like Westport and Dingle, and further afield. I think they’re really worthwhile. A lot of people have their own reusable water bottles; it’s becoming more and more common. At busy locations, these should be installed.”

The district will now investigate the feasibility and sustainability of including water refilling stations in future projects across the three towns.

Cllr Burgess has a number of landmarks in mind where these facilities would work well.

“I highlighted that the three towns in our district have potential in terms of the carpark by Cahir Castle, Main Street Plaza in Cashel, and maybe Market Yard in Tipperary Town, where these could be made available. In terms of getting serious about climate action, we have to be doing everything we can in terms of single-use plastics. We have to be radical in our approach, and if we can provide water facilities for people to refill up, I think it’s really worthwhile, especially for our tourism industry.”