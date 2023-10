An Bord Pleanála has issued a ruling on an appeal against proposals for a housing development in South Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council granted conditional approval for six dwellings in the village of Ballylooby in February of last year.

This was subsequently appealed by an individual to An Bord Pleanála with concerns expressed about zoning and other issues.

Following a review of the application the state planning appeals board has now granted permission with revised conditions.