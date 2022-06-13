Boil water notice to remain in Newport area until further notice

A boil water notice will remain in place in Newport until further notice.

Yesterday, the HSE, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council confirmed that a boil water notice had been issued for the area supplied by the Newport Public Water Supply.

Turbidity or cloudiness in the water was the reason for the notice, which is said to be affecting 7321 people across Newport, Birdhill, Ballina, Ballinahinch and surrounding areas.

Irish water says they will provide an update later in the week or as soon as there is any change.