Boil Water Notice lifted in Carrick-on-Suir after three-and-a-half weeks

A Boil Water Notice affecting thousands of customers in Carrick-on-Suir has been lifted.

Irish Water’s confirmed that upgrade works have been completed at the water treatment plant serving the Carrick-on-Suir Public Water Supply, followed by a series of water quality testing.

The notice had been in place since St Stephen’s Day due to cloudiness in the supply.

Irish Water and Tipp County Council have thanked the people affected for their patience and co-operation in recent weeks.

Business customers are to receive a 40 percent rebate on the cost of water supply for the duration of the Boil Water Notice.