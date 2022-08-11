Boil Water Notice issued for Tullohea and Kilcash public water supply schemes

A Boil Water Notice has been issued with immediate effect for the Tullohea and Kilcash public water supply schemes.

The notice was put in place due to elevated turbidity that has affected treatment at the Tullohea water treatment plant.

As a result of recent water shortages, water from Tullohea water treatment plant has also been supplying water to the Kilcash public water supply.

Areas include Kilcash, Tullohea, Toor, Grangemockler, Ninemilehouse, and surrounding areas.

Following a consultation with the HSE, approximately 680 people will be affected by the notice put in place by Irish Water and Tipperary County Council to protect public health.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: