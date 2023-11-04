Barrett Cup up for grabs as Aherlow and Grangemockler prepare to renew rivalry

The destination of the Barrett Cup will be decided today.

Aherlow and Grangemockler/Ballyneale meet in the replay of the county intermediate football final in Ardfinnan at 1.30pm this afternoon.

The sides met two weeks ago in a dramatic encounter which finihsed Aherlow 0-13 Grangemockler/Ballyneale 1-10.

Speaking on Across The Line, football analyst Anthony Shelly is predicting another close battle today:

“I’ve been saying that Grangemockler would win this championship from the very start of the year, I’m not going to change my mind now but let’s just say I’m not as confident in predicting Grangemockler as I would have been when I predicted them two weeks ago.

“It really is 50/50 but maybe 51/49 in Grangemockler’s favour.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game with thanks to Rea Group and Martin & Rea, Tipperary, Farm Management, Agribusiness and Agri Environmental specialists.

=====

Elsewhere today, the county junior B hurling final is taking place.

It’s getting underway at 2pm in Clonoulty where Cappawhite take on Drom-Inch.

Also at 2pm, Galtee Rovers and Shannon Rovers meet in Templederry in their county junior B football semi-final.