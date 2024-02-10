Bad day for Tipperary in the AIL

It was another big day at the top of Division 2A in the AIL.

League leaders Nenagh Ormond went on the road to take on 5th placed Banbridge with the Tipp side looking to extend their eight point lead at the top of the table.

But it was Barnhill who took the win with a final score of Banbridge 42- Nenagh 40.

Meanwhile, Cashel, who lie in 2nd place, welcomed 3rd placed Barnhall to Spafield with just four points currently separating the two sides.

But it was Barnhill who were victorious, with a final time score of Barnhill 21- Cashel 12.

In Division 2C, Clonmel play at home against a relegation threatened Ballina in Spafield.

Clonmel too were defeated, Ballina 21, Clonmel 13.