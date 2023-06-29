Tipperary Oscar nominee honoured

A Tipperary actor has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.

Thurles’ Kerry Condon was issued the invite along with fellow Irish Actor Paul Mescal.

Kerry was nominated for an Oscar for her recent portrayal of Siobhán in the highly acclaimed Banshees of Inisheerin.

Two other Irish actors from An Irish Goodbye and the director of An Cailin Ciuin have also been invited.

You can only join the prestigious Academy if invited and it means they can now vote in certain categories at the Oscars.