Tipperary fixtures confirmed for All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

Fixtures have been confirmed for this year’s All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

Tipperary are in Group 1 alongside Armagh and Meath, with the top two teams going into the quarter-finals whilst the bottom placed team will play in the relegation semi-finals.

Peter Creedon’s side will get their campaign underway on June 15th at home to Armagh at 5.30pm whilst the final group game will be the following weekend on June 23rd away to Meath at 3.30pm, with venues to be decided.

Tipp’s game against Meath will be shown live on TG4 whilst their game against Armagh has a 50/50 chance of being shown live on TV, depending on scheduling.

2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship groupings:

Group 1: Armagh Meath Tipperary

Group 2: Kerry Donegal Waterford

Group 3: Galway Cork Laois

Group 4: Dublin Mayo Kildare