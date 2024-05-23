Patrick (Pat) Conlon, Roscrea

Gortahulla, Aglish, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving daughters, Sylvia, Kathy, Patrica and Deirdre.

Predeceased by wife Agnes.

Adored by his grandchildren Chloe, Shaun, Adam, Ben, Dean, Michael and Ana. Sisters Nelly, Kathleen and Christine, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and many many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing this Friday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Michael The Archangel Church Aglish on Saturday morning at 10 :45am for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aglish cemetery.

The Conlon family wish to thank Nenagh Hospital for their kindness and support shown to them.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital or Milford Hospice.