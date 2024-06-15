Better Enforcement Needed for Horse Traceability and Welfare – Cahill

A Tipperary TD says the recent RTE Investigates programmes on the welfare and traceability of horses has raised serious concerns

Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture Jackie Cahill says better enforcement is needed

The Thurles Deputy says as a committee they have had concerns about traceability of horses for a period of time and have had the Department in to discuss it on a few occasions.

Whilst we’ve seen the serious issues of welfare and mistreatment on these Prime Time programmes he says traceability is also a very significant issue.

Deputy Cahill says the emphasis on enforcement is not satisfactory pointing out that horses are being grazed in large numbers and the owners are, in his opinion, moving these horses to continental Europe to get them into the food chain.