Tipp Man Sentenced to Prison for Assault Causing Serious Harm in Upperchurch Three Years Ago

A Tipperary man has been sentenced for his part in a serious assault in a local village three years ago.

Patrick Burke of Roskeen, Drombane was one of eight people charged in connection with the incident of violent disorder in Upperchurch on June 27th 2021.

He was found guilty of this charge and a count of assault causing serious harm last week and yesterday, he was sentenced to four years in prison with the final two years suspended.

The assault causing serious harm was against 19 year old Ross Whelan who suffered a serious brain injury as a result.

Whelan made a victim impact statement at the court sentencing yesterday at Nenagh Circuit Court.