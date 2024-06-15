Rock of Cashel turns Blue Today for Aphasia Awareness Month

The Rock of Cashel will be one of a number of public monuments and buildings that will light up in blue later to mark Aphasia Awareness Month.

Aphasia is a disorder that affects how you communicate and can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.

It usually happens suddenly after a stroke or a head injury.

Stroke survivor – Tipperary man Martin Quinn – says that Aphasia Awareness Month is an opportunity to highlight what is a hidden disability.

As well as the iconic Rock other landmarks which will light up in blue include Leinster House, the city halls in Cork and Galway and Limerick City and County Council headquarters on Merchant’s Quay.