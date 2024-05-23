Reopening of Nenagh ED to be discussed at Dáil committee

“Shabby”, is how Stephen Donnelly’s planned appearance before the Public Petitions Committee over healthcare in the Midwest today, has been described.

The Health Minister and HSE representatives will discuss calls to reopen Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s Emergency Departments this afternoon.

Today’s hearing is just the latest piece of the on-going saga at University Hospital Limerick and healthcare across the Midwest, and comes as 110 people are on trolleys at the facility today.

Minister Donnelly will be asked questions about reinstatement of the A and E’s, as well as overcrowding and deaths on trolleys at UHL.

However, Marie McMahon from The Midwest Hospital Campaign says it won’t be them asking the questions as members won’t be able to go due to short notice.

Conor Reidy from Nenagh Needs its A and E says this is unsurprising, as working with the Petitions Committee has been “difficult”.