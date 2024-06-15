Nenagh AFC Manager Happy to be Underdogs in Lawson Cup Tonight

Nenagh AFC will be looking to claim their first major honours in the Limerick league this evening.

The North Tipperary club are facing league championship Aisling Annacotty in the final tonight in Jackman Park.

It will be a tough task for the Nenagh men coming into the game after finishing in 6th place in the league this season.

However, manager Mark McKenna is more than happy for his player to be considered the underdogs.

“We are going in as underdogs but going in with the view that we can win the game. The players probably will be nervous. I’m more going in with excitement and anticipation of the possibility that we can win it,” McKenna said.

“Now given, Annacotty are a very young, dynamic side, loads of energy and play good football. But I think if we play to our strengths too, we can we can maybe upset the apple cart and turn them over.”

Kickoff tonight is at 6:30pm in Jackman Park.