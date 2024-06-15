Tipp’s Fittest Superstars Underway in Cashel Today

Tipp’s Fittest Superstars takes place this morning at Cashel Rugby Club.

Davy Fitzgerald will be leading groups around, as seen on TV, obstacles from 10:30 this morning, running all day in the South Tipp town.

The event also include activities for children at no cost and out screens for watching the day’s rugby and GAA action.

One of the event organisers, Seanie O’Donoghue explains some of the activities:

“We have over 45 teams, I think taking part. But we have an awful lot to offer.

“We have a huge kids kids zone for fun area. We have pony riding. There’s a dog show if there are any dog lovers out there? And then we’ve face painting and all different types of games.”