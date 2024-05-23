Labour hoping to win seat in the Carrick on Suir Electoral Area

A Killenaule man is hoping to get Labour representation in the Carrick on Suir area.

Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan is standing for the party in the upcoming local elections.

On Tipp Today earlier he outlined his links with Labour as his Uncle Ned was a member of South Tipperary County Council for 33 years.

He accepts that the party has changed a lot since then.

“Times have changed but when I decided to get the nomination – I had a few meetings with Alan Kelly and we chatted about it. I explained my stance on where I thought the Labour Party is and where it should be and that we were forgetting about our grass roots. We need to bring it back for the local man – the ordinary person, the small farmer, the small business and bring that ethos back on the ground here.”