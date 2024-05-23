Further delays for Cashel CNU

Plans for a new Community Nursing Unit in Cashel have hit another stumbling block.

Local TD Martin Browne sought an update from the HSE on any progress being made on the project.

The Executive has been considering acquiring land at Palmers Hill on the edge of the town despite many locals saying the site was not suitable.

The Sinn Fein representative has now been told of further delays and rising costs with a decision on the purchase not likely until the end of the year.

He told Tipp Today earlier that the latest feedback from the HSE is that they would have to go through the County Development Plan to see how the land in question is zoned.

“That’s not happening until later on this year. You start off then with all your planning again. Like I said there’s €184,000 spent already on designs – designing on a site that they don’t even know if they will be able to access or use. We consider that to be a huge waste of money. They need to make a decision.”

Deputy Browne also fears a general election could further delay the CNU in Cashel.

“My worry now is that by the time sites are looked at or Development Plan is a General Election is called where does that leave this unit with a new Government that comes in or different Ministers – what priorities will they take. I feel that this has dragged on now for long enough.”