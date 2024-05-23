Ann Galvin, (nee Walsh), Nenagh & Ballingarry

Brooklands, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballingarry, Thurles.

May 22nd 2024, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home Nenagh.

Beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother of Deirdre, Kevin, Orla, Niamh, Brendan and Cormac.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters and brother, Marie, Teresa, Billy, Angela, Marguerite and Rosemary, her adored grandchildren, Eamon, Fiona, Éabha, Neasa, Rian, Rory, Saoirse, Tom, Sarah, Daisy and Jack, sons-in-law, Paul, John and Pete, daughters-in-law, Majella and Charlie, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday May 24th at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.

May she Rest in Peace.