Return to work puts Tipperary Animal Rescue centres under severe pressure

Many animal rescue centres in Tipperary are at capacity as people find they are unable to look after the dog they might have taken on during the Covid lockdown.

With the easing of restrictions more and more people are returning to the office or workplace.

This leaves them with a dog alone in the house all day having been the centre of attention up to now.

Gina Hetherington of PAWS in Mullinahone says a large number of dogs are being put up for rehoming as a result.

“A lot of people that have been living at home particularly with their parents are going back to work and they’re leaving their parents to look after an active young dog and of course elderly people are not able to look after a bouncy Collie or a bouncy Lab that needs lots of go, go, go all day and the dogs end up being put up for rehoming.

“But at the same time rescue centres are bursting at the seams at the moment – I mean we have over 90 here and we just can’t take a dog at the drop of a hat. People have to give you time.”