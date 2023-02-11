Puppy and dog adoption day taking place in Nenagh today

A dog adoption day is taking place in North Tipperary this afternoon.

The Haven Rescue based in Roscrea, is a charity run solely by volunteers to care for and rehabilitate any animal that’s in need.

In recent weeks the group have posted on their social media sites that their rescue has reached capacity, a trend seen across a number of local centres since the Covid pandemic.

As a result they have organised today where they will be at Muddy Paws in Nenagh from 12 midday until 4pm to allow people meet puppies and dogs that will be available for adoption.

Volunteers are reminding attendees that all home checks need to be completed prior to adoption day to start their trial.