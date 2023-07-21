Investigations continue into Thurles animal cruelty case

A joint operation has been conducted by Thurles Gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

It follows an allegation of animal cruelty in Thurles some weeks ago.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says the investigation is ongoing.

“Gardaí in Thurles investigating an allegation of animal cruelty on the 28th of May last at St Patrick’s cemetery in the town yesterday carried out a number of searches in connection with the investigation. These searched were conducted with the assistance of our colleagues in the National Parks and Wildlife Service in the Thurles area with an additional search undertaken in the south east of the country.

“Items of evidential value were seized in the course of the search and will be further analysed.”

Anyone with information relating to this or related incidents are asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100.