IFA launch ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign ahead of the lambing season.

A local farmer who lost 50 sheep following a dog attack over a year ago, says he’s still traumatised from the ordeal.

John Healy, from Moneygall is calling for stronger laws to protect livestock.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has launched a new ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign, ahead of the lambing season.

John Healy, says the attack on his flock in December 2022, still has an impact on him.

“Devastated – you put all this work into them and you go up and you just see carnage in the field. It’s a dreadful experience to come across for anyone whether it be one sheep or what I had – fifty. It’s an appalling thing – it sticks in your mind. To this day I can see them scattered across the field.”