Gardaí investigate theft of dogs from Fethard.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the theft of two lurchers from the Farranaleen area of Fethard at around 10.30 last night (Wednesday).

Officers are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen a 09D grey Toyota Avensis in the area around that time, which is suspected of being used in the crime.

One dog is a male lurcher light brown in colour, the second is also a male lurcher black and white in colour.

Anyone with information please contact the Gardaí in Clonmel on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.