Aishling Rafferty hoping to build on Glór Tíre success

Twenty-year-old Tipperary singer Aishling Rafferty is still reeling after winning the grand final of Glór Tíre.

She performed two songs on the popular TG4 show last night and was overwhelmed by the support, both locally and nationally.

Speaking on Tipp Today, she said she’s still in shock from the win.

“I’m still absolutely gobsmacked, but look it’s an absolutely great feeling and it’s something that I’ve always dreamed of, now that it’s actually coming true, to be honest I can’t really believe it.

“I’m just so grateful and so overwhelmed by the support of everybody from Tipperary and further afield as well, I know there’s people all over the country voting and all over the world as well, so look, it’s brilliant so it is.”

Aishling has been working on her own song writing, but is looking forward to performing other people’s songs as well and has an album ready to release.