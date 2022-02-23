Aishling brings Glór Tíre crown to Tipperary

Tipperary’s Aishling Rafferty has won the Grand Final of Glór Tíre.

The 20 year old from Knockshegowna took the honours on the TG4 show last night.

Aishling performed two songs – ‘Who Left the Door to Heaven Open’ and the Emmylou Harris track ‘You Never Can Tell’.

The winner was decided by a public vote – speaking on social media afterwards Aishling was thrilled to win.

“Oh I’m absolutely over the moon – I’m still shaking here so I am.

“Look it’s a huge achievement for me – I’m such a young girl, I’m only 20 years of age and its been a dream of mine all my life so even get on Glór Tíre so to win it is just mind-blowing.

I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me and to the people of the Premier County as well, they have been phenomenal over the last few weeks so I’m delighted to bring the Glór Tíre crown home to Tipperary.”