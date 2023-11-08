Tipperary winners at Quality Milk Awards

Two Tipperary families are among the winners at the 2023 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The Bergin family, from Kilbragh, Cashel – supplying Centenary Thurles Co-op -were crowned the overall runner up at this year’s ceremony.

The also won the Environment category.

The Lonergan family, from Drangan More, Cahir – supplying Tipperary Co-op – won the Lowest Carbon Footprint Award.

The awards were presented at a special ceremony held in Ballymaloe House in Cork to acknowledge excellence in dairy farming and milk production on our farms.