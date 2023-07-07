Tipperary dairy farmer elected president of ICOS

A Tipperary dairy farmer has been elected president of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society.

Thurles native Edward Carr, who also serves as Chairman of Arrabawn Co-operative, will preside over the policy and representative body for 130 co-operative enterprises in Ireland.

ICOS has over 150,000 individual members, a combined turnover of €14 billion, and employs more than 12,000 people.

Meanwhile, Cappawhite’s Willie Meaghar, who represents Tipperary Co-operative, has been elected Vice President of ICOS.