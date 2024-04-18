Tipp Town the base for multi-million Euro agri-environmental project

The biggest agri-environmental project ever tried in Ireland is being run out of Tipperary Town.

The Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership project aims to help farmers to protect water quality.

€50 million will be paid out directly to farmers to install various measures to stop nutrients, sediment and pesticides being washed off agricultural land into our streams and rivers.

Fran Igoe is from the Local Authority Water Programme who are running the project.

He says they’re targeting a massive number of farmers to get them involved.