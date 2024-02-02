Tipp farmers sound election warning to Government

Tipperary farmers turned out in force last night along with colleagues across the country in solidarity with their European counterparts who are protesting against EU regulations.

IFA organised protests took place at a large number of locations in a show of solidarity with farmers across Europe who have taken to the streets to highlight the red tape and bureaucracy facing the sector

South Tipp IFA chairman Pat Carroll led the Cahir protest with in the region of 100 tractors making the trip to Cashel.

He told Daniel Long the turnout sends a clear message to the Government.

“I think this is an indication of a starting point of where things could go if this Government don’t start listening to us. Like most farmers would say this Government hasn’t been listening – this Minister hasn’t – and has bulldozed a way through. I think you’re in election year and it’s a very important year because between County Council, MEP and a possibility of a General Election our votes are going to count this years and we’ll make them count.”