Tipp farmers said to be at breaking point

A former Tipperary farm leader hopes upcoming talks between the IFA and the Department of Agriculture will go some way towards resolving the many problems facing the sector.

Hundreds of Tipperary farmers turned out last night to take part in rally’s being held across the country in support of similar demonstrations in the EU over the amount of red tape facing the industry.

Former North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh told Tipp Today earlier says the entire agriculture sector is struggling and badly in need of government help.

“Farmers are at breaking point – and it isn’t just one sector. And sometimes people try to pit one group of farmers against another – beef against dairy against sheep against tillage. At the end of the day we’re all farmers trying to carve out a decent living for ourselves and our families.”