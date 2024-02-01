Tipp farmers to protest over EU bureaucracy

Farmers will be protesting in Tipperary this evening in solidarity with their EU counterparts this evening.

The Irish Farmers Association’s National Council announced the two-hour solidarity action last night following an online meeting.

Farmers in North Tipp will gather at J24 on the M7 at 7.30 this evening while in the south of the county they will gather in Cahir at 7.30 before travelling to Cashel

Protests have been taking place across the continent, with farmers hitting out at bureaucrats “who are far removed from the reality of day-to-day farming.”

Tractors have lined the streets of Brussels this morning, with small fires lit outside the European Parliament.

IFA North Tipp chair Baden Powell says farmers will have a chance to express their anger this evening.

“Tonight is mainly about showing solidarity with our European farmers. This is just the first step – we’ll get a feel for it. If things change we’ll up our protest as well. There’s a lot of frustration out there and people just want to vent in some way.”