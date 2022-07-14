Tipp farmers to discuss contract rearing at Fethard meeting

The South Tipp Young Farmers Group is holding an information meeting this evening.

It’s the first in-person gathering from the group since the pandemic started.

Daniel Long outlines what the meeting will cover.

“It’s all around the area of contract-rearing. Giving opportunities for dairy farmers to make better use of their time and focusing on milk production and taking the labour of rearing replacements off farm.

“Then from a dry stock perspective its offering an alternative income. It’s different to beef farming but using those skills.

“We have a range of speakers – experts on animal health through to finance.”

The meeting takes place on the farm of David Guiry in Fethard from 7pm.