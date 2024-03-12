Tipp Councillors reminded how important agriculture is to the county

The IFA took it’s ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign to the local authority yesterday with a protest outside County Hall.

The Chair of the association in South Tipp then gave a presentation in the chamber during the monthly meeting.

Pat Carroll says Tipperary is a rural county that’s even more dependent on the agricultural sector than others.

Simon Coveney says Fine Gael are listening to the worries of farmers according to a party colleague Clonmel Cllr John Fitzgerald

Cllr Fitzgerald says he’s fully behind the IFA’s Enough is Enough campaign and he raised it with the Enterprise Minister when he visited Tipperary over the weekend.