A local farmer has been left relieved after finding a large number of his herd who’s gone missing from the Loughmore area.

The Friesian heifer yearlings managed to get out of a cubicle house in Cambies Cross overnight – a number were later found in Loughmore village.

A public appeal was made for help tracking done the last 18 that were still missing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Templemore Gardaí.

It has now been confirmed that all the missing cattle have now been found.